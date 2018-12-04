7.0 Earthquake To Strike The Coachella Valley Within The Next 30 Years

Experts have long predicted a 7.0 magnitude earthquake mirroring the 1906 San Francisco quake, but this one will center at the southern end of the San Andreas Fault; stretching from the Salton Sea right through the heart of the Coachella Valley. Seismologists often talk about the importance of having enough food and water for a couple of day for when a major earthquake strikes, but recent studies suggest that even that may not be enough.

People in Alaska experienced terror and chaos after a 6.7 magnitude quake rocked the state, triggering a brief tsunami warning along the coast. This is a scene that could soon be a reality here in the Coachella Valley.

“We should definitely be taking this seriously,”

Sally McGill, a professor at California State University, San Bernardino, says that if this earthquake is triggered at the Durmid Ladder structure, located at the southern end of the San Andreas Fault, we could be looking at a 7.0 magnitude quake, at the very least.

“We are long overdue for an earthquake. The earthquake could happen tomorrow, it could happen today.”

So what do you need to know to be prepared?

“Given that roads might be blocked, have enough water for at least a week or more. Food that doesn’t require refrigeration or cooking, and things like a flashlight and batteries, and a battery powered radio.”

However, you are going to need a lot more than things you can store in your pantry or an emergency backpack iff you want to survive the predicted quake that’s on it’s way”

“Keep your gas tank at least half full because the gas pumps may not be working, and the atms may not be working so having an emergency supply of cash is a good idea. And then you go in your home, securing bookshelves and your water heater is a good idea because that water will become a part of your emergency supply.”

What can you expect the roads to look like?

“Overpasses could be at risk. The fault is right on the edge of the freeway or under the freeway, so the lanes won’t connect to each other and will be ruptured into concrete chunks…”

So be ready, because when this earthquake strikes, the valley will surely be going under a state of emergency.