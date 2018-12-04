8-year-old boy celebrates after beating Stage 4 brain cancer

An 8-year-old boy is being called a superhero after beating stage 4 brain cancer with the help of St. Jude

Cameron Scott was diagnosed with medullobastoma, a high-risk tumor that spread to his spine.

“He’s my hero,” his father, Wendell Scott, told TODAY’s Kerry Sanders.

As part of TODAY’s “Thanks and Giving” series, that highlights the lifesaving work of St. Jude, Cameron and his family shared their journey.

“I feel amazing now,” Cameron told Sanders. “I feel like I’ve been through everything.”

“It was like an out-of-body experience,” his mother, Tamika Scott, told Sanders. “They initially showed us the back and his spine, and the doctor looking at the pictures turned to the other doctors and said, ‘I need another MRI. I need you to scan upward.”’

Cameron underwent a surgery to remove the tumors and then was sent to St. Jude for follow-up treatments.

It was there where St. Jude pioneered gene sequencing of Cameron’s cancer and allowed them to prescribe a targeted treatment. Doctors soon discovered Cameron not only had one disease but four.

The 8-year-old underwent six months of chemotherapy and radiation.

According to NBC News, the entire process was financially covered by St. Jude.

“I stay humble and thankful,” an emotional Wendell said.

To learn more about Cameron’s journey click here.