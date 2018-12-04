Week Passes Since Senior’s Disappearance, Family Desperate for Answers

As a search continued Monday for an 80-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease, who wandered away from his Idyllwild home a week ago, family members asked anyone who might have seen or spoken to him to immediately contact investigators.

David Elliot Bradish was last seen on the afternoon of Nov. 26 in the 54500 block of North Circle Drive. His chocolate brown cocker spaniel, Ginger, is also missing and presumed to be with him.

Riverside County sheriff’s personnel have mounted several area searches, combing the woods and going door-to-door to try to find clues or someone who might know something about the senior’s whereabouts.

Bradish’s loved ones have joined the effort, distributing flyers and visiting hospitals throughout the region in the hope of generating leads as to where he might have gone. They’ve also started using a social media hashtag — #finddavidbradish.

According to family spokesman Bill Bradley, Bradish and his wife, Linda, had recently moved from Huntington Beach to Idyllwild, and there were concerns that he might have tried to go back to his previous residence.

“The family believes there is a strong possibility that Mr. Bradish may have received a ride off the mountain (via state Route 243),” Bradley said.

Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Zach Hall said the San Bernardino National Forest surrounding Idyllwild poses a major challenge for searchers, who are stymied by thick tree canopies that make aerial observation difficult, leaving the bulk of the work to ground units.

Bradish, who does not drive and has stage two Alzheimer’s disease, is described as white, about 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has gray receding hair, blue eyes and wears prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark-colored pants, a black baseball cap and dark- colored shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s Hemet station at (951) 791-3400.