Local Leaders Starting Up United Nations Coachella Chapter

Local leaders are working to bring a chapter of the United Nations Association of America, or UN USA to the valley.

Princess Karen Cantrell, who will be the president of the local UN USA says this local chapter of the United Nations will help bring awareness to issues the UN fights for like human rights and mobilize the community to make a difference in the valley.

“When you’re a member of a community it takes a village it takes a community to make positive changes and education is the key and the UNA USA is excellent with their programs for education,” says Cantrell, adding they need five more members to make the chapter official.

It costs $25.00 to join. You can email Cantrell at: RatuMuda@gmx.com for more information or call her at Lady Golf – The Fashion House at (760) 773-4949.

The chapter will also be hosting a kick off event on December 15, 2018 in Palm Springs. Leaders Mayor Robert Moon and Congressman Raul Ruiz will be there along with speakers. The cost to attend is $25.00. Awards will also be given out to several local people for their human right’s work.