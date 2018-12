“Mission Impossible: Fallout” Press Event at BMW Performance Driving School

Hollywood comes to the valley with the DVD/Blu-Ray release of “Mission Impossible: Fallout” starring Tom Cruise.

Manny the Movie Guy drives to the BMW Performance Driving School in Thermal to learn some stunts and to talk to Wade Eastwood, second unit director and stunt coordinator who has worked with Cruise on the last two “Mission Impossible” movies and “The Mummy.” The DVD and Blu-Ray copies of “Mission Impossible: Fallout” are now available.