Open enrollment deadline for Medicare beneficiaries

December 7, 2018 is a date Medicare beneficiaries will want to mark on their calendars. Those with this service have until that date to review and make any changes to their health plans.

Carolina Fortin-Garcia is a spokesperson for Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. She recommends checking any mail coming from your healthcare provider to make sure you are covered for 2019.

“Talk about your medical needs for 2019 and think ahead,” Fortin-Garcia said. “Make sure that your doctors, your medication, everything is covered by your insurance, so you are not in a position to be surprised next year.”

Medicare is a service for people over 65 years old, some people with special needs, and for those who face terminal kidney disease. On their website, users can find tools that will allow them to compare health plans based on regular costs and out-of-pocket costs.

Fortin-Garcia reminds beneficiaries that if they don’t have access to a computer or laptop, they can always call.

“In Spanish or English or in another language, there are agents online and on the phone to help you,” she said.

Remember that if you miss the deadline, you will not be able to make any changes until next year for the year 2020.

“You can all, together as a family, review this information, and make a decision that is informed and basically is the best one for you,” Fortin-Garcia added.

If you have reviewed your health plan and think it fits your needs then don’t worry, your plan will be automatically renewed for 2019.

For more information on health plans you can go online to www.medicare.gov or call 1-800-633-4227.