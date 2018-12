The SoCal Coyotes are hosting their 2nd Annual Coyote Classic at Big Rock Pub in Indio Friday and are still looking for golfers.All proceeds benefit 30,000 youth each year through the SoCal Coyotes ‘Above the Line’ community initiatives.

Shotgun start is set for noon.

All ticket purchases are tax deductible and available through Big Rock at: https://tickets.thebigrockpub.com/e/2018-coyote-classic/tickets