Infant ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar recalled

Several brands of infant liquid ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS Pharmacy and Family Dollar have been voluntarily recalled because they potentially have higher concentrations of the drug than advertised.

Tris Pharma manufactures the medication under brand names Equate, CVS Health, and Family Wellness. They are packaged in 0.5-ounce bottles.

“There is a remote possibility that infants, who may be more susceptible to a higher potency level of drug, and therefore may be more vulnerable to permanent NSAID-associated renal injury,” according to a news release from the the pharmaceutical company. “Adverse effects that may be experienced are nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, or more rarely, diarrhea. Tinnitus, headache and gastrointestinal bleeding are also possible adverse effects.”

Tris Pharma has not received reports of adverse events related to medications in the recall.

Recalled lots from Walmart are 00717009A, 00717015A, and 00717024A with expiration dates of 02/19, 04/19, and 08/19.

The recalled lot from CVS Pharmacy is 00717024A with an expiration date of 08/19.

The recalled lot from Family Dollar is 00717024A with an expiration date of 08/19.