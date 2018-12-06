Jenna Hager Bush to Host Special Honoring Her Grandfather, President George H.W. Bush

Jenna Bush Hager will host a one-hour special on Saturday honoring her grandfather, President George H.W. Bush, who died Nov. 30.

The special, “Remembering George H.W. Bush: A Love Letter to Gampy,” will give viewers intimate insight into the life and legacy of the former Navy pilot and CIA director.

Bush Hager, of NBC News, told “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie her grandfather made the entire family feel “really loved.”

“We just think about how he made us feel. And that was loved. Really loved. And how he made our family feel like we were one. And that really, we should support each other” she said.

The special will include several interviews Bush Hager conducted with the former president at his homes in Houston and Kennebunkport, Maine.

The special also includes Bush Hager sitting down with family members and the former president’s colleagues, including Bush Hager’s father, former President George W. Bush, former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Laura Bush, and many others.

NBC will air the special at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday Dec. 8.