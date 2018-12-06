Palm Springs Police Searching for Missing 83-Year-Old Man

Palm Springs police Thursday sought the public’s help in locating an 83-year-old man suffering from dementia.

Michael Omealia was last seen at 1:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Barona Road. Police said Omealia “gets confused” due to his condition.

He’s described as white, 5-foot-7, with gray hair and green eyes. He was wearing a blue baseball hat, light gray jacket, light blue shirt and dark blue pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the Palm Springs Police Department at (760) 327-1441.