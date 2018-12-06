Rain, Mudslides, and Heavy Snow Plow California

It was not a typical day of weather in California on Thursday, rains, floods, and even snow covered large portions of the state.

The heavy downpour of snow in Northern California forced the closure of Interstate-5 in the Grapevine area affecting thousands of commuters.

Scott Ewing is a resident of Palm Desert and makes the commute to Sacramento about once a month. He said, “So we immediately diverted onto Highway 58 in Bakersfield and immediately after getting onto Highway 58 it was like a parking lot.”

He said his commute was extended about three hours extra, meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol reported at least one death from a crash.

Over in Burbank, things got slippery.

A Southwest Airline plane coming from Oakland slid off a slippery runway from the Burbank Airport.

One of the passengers in the plane said, “I started noticing the plane going sideways.”

Over 100 of its passengers were inside the plane, however there were no injuries reported.

Also, in the Los Angeles area, mud and debris flows prompted road closures throughout Malibu, as heavy overnight rains brought down hillsides scorched by the Woolsey Fire.

The biggest of the mudslides was reported on the Pacific Coast Highway at Leo Carrillo State Beach.

Further South the floods continued, San Diego’s National Weather Service tweeted several photos of cars completely submerged under rain water in Costa Mesa.

The rain in the Coachella Valley will continue until Friday morning. So far, the CHP has reported floods near Morongo Casino and a rock slide on Highway 62 towards the high desert.