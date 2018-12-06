Sheriff: Woman shoots, kills escaped inmate who kicked down her door

A South Carolina woman shot and killed an escaped inmate after he kicked in her back door and she found him outside her bedroom door, according to Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark.

Clark said two inmates, Bruce Webb McLaughlin Jr., 30, and Timothy Cleveland Dill, 32, assaulted two detention officers, a man and a woman, around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, overtook the detention area and then escaped the Pickens County Prison.

Clark said it was a planned escaped that may have been in the making for days or even weeks. Arrest warrants say McLaughlin and Dill assaulted the prison officers, took the keys from them and locked them in secure area. The inmates then escaped the facility and climbed over the fence, the warrants say.