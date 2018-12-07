Build-a-Bear releases plush Grinch just in time for holidays

Just in time for the holiday season, Build-A-Bear Workshop has unveiled a new plush toy that’s as charming as an eel.

The company announced on Facebook that it’s offering a brand-new Grinch toy in conjunction with the release of Illumination’s new animated “The Grinch” movie.

The post reads, “Who were you expecting? Santa Claus? Our NEW Grinch furry friend has arrived in the Workshop direct from Whoville! Make fun holiday memories with your own Grinch and add fun extras like new outfits and a pre-stuffed Young Grinch!”

The Grinch plush is selling for $25.50. But a Grinch in a Santa suit will cost you an extra $16.

There’s also a cheaper option. For $12.50, you can get a smaller pre-stuffed Baby Grinch plush toy.

