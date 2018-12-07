First-Ever Ironman In La Quinta & Indian Wells Draws Over 3,000 Athletes

The first-ever Ironman triathlon in La Quinta-Indian Wells takes place this weekend.

Over 3,000 athletes are registered in the sold-out event with ages spanning from 18-years-old to 80-years-old.

Athletes traveled from 47 states and 37 countries to compete in the finale of the 2018 North American race season.

The race begins at 7am Sunday in the crisp waters of Lake Cahuilla with a 1.2-mile single loop swim followed by a 56-mile bike course through La Quinta and Indian Wells, ending with a two-loop, 13.1-mile run finishing at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.