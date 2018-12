Knights Boys’ Basketball Armor Up For League Play

Shadow Hills High School boys’ basketball cruised through non-league play 8-1 and look to continue their 8-game win streak in the inaugural Desert Empire League.

The Knights are led by first year head coach Ryan Towner who has already made an impact on the program. Last year, the Knights were 4-5 at this time. Now under Towner, the Knights are off to their best preseason in school history.

The Knights open DEL play Wednesday, December 12 at Palm Desert. Tip-off set for 6:30pm.