BNP Paribas Open Named WTA Premier Mandatory Tournament of the Year, 5th Straight

For a fifth consecutive year – and tenth overall – the BNP Paribas Open has been voted the WTA Premier Mandatory Tournament of the Year, as determined by player vote. The BNP Paribas Open, the largest WTA and ATP Tour combined two-week event in the world, held annually at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, has swept the top tournament honors on both the men’s and women’s Tours each year since 2014.

“We are honored and humbled that for the fifth straight year, our event has been recognized by the women’s players as Tournament of the Year,” Tournament Director Tommy Haas said. “Our entire staff works incredibly hard to make this event the pre-eminent stop on the tennis calendar, and we look forward welcoming the players and tennis fans from around the world for the best event yet in March 2019.”

The 2018 BNP Paribas Open saw the emergence of break-out WTA star Naomi Osaka, where she won her first-ever Tour level title, setting the stage for her first Grand Slam title at the US Open later in the season. The tournament also saw the return of veteran superstar Serena Williams, who returned to the Tour after a 14-month maternity leave layoff.

The BNP Paribas Open is known throughout the tennis community as “Tennis Paradise” – a reflection of the stunning natural beauty and backdrop of the desert landscape, highlighted by the world-class tennis players that participate in the renowned global event. The Indian Wells Tennis Garden is widely recognized as one of the premier venues in all of sports, and a must-see destination for fans, players, media and sponsors. The tournament boasts world-class dining options; top-notch player facilities and amenities; and 27 practice courts. The BNP Paribas Open remains the only tournament in the world to have Hawk-Eye on all match courts for both main draw and qualifying matches.

The Premier Mandatory designation is the highest category on the WTA, outside of the Tour Finals, and also includes the tournaments in Miami, Madrid, and Beijing. Last month, the BNP Paribas Open was also named the 2018 ATP Tour Masters 1000 Tournament of the Year for the fifth consecutive year. For more information about the BNP Paribas Open and to purchase tickets to the 2019 event, visit bnpparibasopen.com.