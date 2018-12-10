Judge Approves Plea Deal of Ex-Baylor Frat Chief Accused of Rape

A judge accepted a plea deal for a former Baylor University fraternity president accused of raping another student at a frat party in 2016.

Jacob Anderson, 23, is accused of drugging and raping a woman repeatedly at the party. He will serve no jail time, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

Police say a woman reported Anderson sexually assaulted her after she drank punch he gave her at a fraternity party and grew disoriented. A friend took her to the hospital for an examination and hospital staff notified police.

Anderson, who is originally from Garland, was arrested, expelled and indicted on four counts of sexual assault. He pleaded no contest to unlawful restraint, a state jail felony, and received deferred probation, the Trubine-Herald reported.

He made a deal with the current Waco district attorney: instead of going to jail he would get three years of probation. He also agreed to pay a $400 fine and get counseling.

The former Baylor student who filed the complaint and her parents expressed outrage at the deal and urged state District Judge Ralph Strother to reject it.

The four counts of sexual assault were dropped and he won’t have to register as a sex offender.