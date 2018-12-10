Man and Woman Arrested for Alleged Armed Robbery of Beaumont Business

A man and woman who allegedly robbed a Beaumont business at gunpoint and remained on the lam for a day are now in custody.

David Lyle Harrison III, 28, of Whitewater, and Kristen Renee Schmitt, 31, of Fort Mohave, Ariz., allegedly committed the robbery in the pre-dawn hours Friday morning at an unnamed business in the 500 block of Beaumont Avenue.

Beaumont police said an armed woman demanded cash from a clerk at the business at 3:52 a.m., then fled in a light colored Chrysler 300, which was captured in surveillance footage. Police matched the Chrysler to a vehicle spotted by officers just before 11 a.m. Saturday near First Street and Beaumont Avenue.

Schmitt and Harrison were arrested following a traffic stop, and police also seized a handgun, 1.8 grams of methamphetamine and “various prescription narcotics.” Clothing belonging to Schmitt matched the clothing the female robbery suspect wore, according to police.

Schmitt was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery and possession of narcotics, while Harrison was booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and an outstanding felony warrant. Both were being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

Photos Courtesy of Beaumont Police Department.