Netflix to Retell Selena Quintanilla’s Life Story in Scripted TV Series

Netflix is tackling one of the biggest pop stars ever: Selena Quintanilla. The streaming platform announced “Selena: The Series,” which will be a scripted TV show, developed alongside and executive produced by the Quintanilla family.

The teaser trailer below is simple and calls out one of Quintanilla’s biggest singles “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.” No casting or premiere date was announced by the streaming platform.

The story of Quintanilla’s life and death at the hands of her manager Yolanda Saldvar has been told before. Jennifer Lopez starred in the film, “Selena,” released in 1997, two years after the singer’s death. Selena Forever, a stage musical based on the movie was mounted, but failed to complete the multi-city tour.

Quintanilla’s Entre a Mi Mundo is considered her breakthrough album. Selena Live! Won Best Mexican/American Album at the 1994 Grammys.

Following shady dealings, including embezzlement, Saldvar was fired from the team in 1995. However, Saldvar refused to turn over financial papers and during a confrontation, shot and killed Quintanilla.

In 2017, Quintanilla received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.