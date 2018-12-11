‘Never Lose Hope:’ California Family Finds Cat Alive a Month After Deadly Camp Fire

A family has been reunited with their cat after it stayed behind the deadly Camp Fire last month that leveled their home in Paradise, California.

Courtney Werblow and her family returned to her parents’ burned home in Paradise over the weekend and found their beloved cat, Timber, standing near the ruins.

Werblow recorded a video of the emotional moment when she spots the beige cat with a brown face looking at them from a distance.

This is what she wrote:

“My husband, two children and I lost our home in this fire as well as my entire small business. My parents also lost their home that they lived in. After so much loss, this is a testimony of endurance, strength, and love. Timber is a very special cat to our family. After a tree fell on my parent’s rental home 7 years ago, we were forced to move out and into a rental of our own. (The new rental did not allow cats.) At the time her name was “kitty” and was renamed Timber — what you yell when a tree is falling — Timmmberrrrr! Get it? From this point on, Timber lived with my parents back on the property she knew as home. She is an amazing family cat and we are so happy to have her back into our arms — especially for our 6 year old, Ellie.”

In the video, Werblow starts to cry as she calls Timber for a bowl of cat food.

After some hesitation, Timber walks over to Werblow, who exclaims in tears “You made it! You made it!”

Werblow has set up a GoFundMe page to help out her family rebuild after the Camp Fire.