Palm Desert Girls’ Hoops Rolling On Best Start In Program History Under New Head Coach

Palm Desert Aztecs girls’ basketball enters Desert Empire League competition at the top of league standings with a 7-1 record.

For the first time since 2003, the program is ranked No. 2 in CIF-SS Division 4AA and No. 16 out of 236 teams which make up the entire Division 4 section.

The Aztecs are off to their best start in school history under first-year head coach Dani Oswood who took over the program in July.

Oswood enters her second season coaching in the Coachella Valley, coming from La Quinta High School as the Junior Varsity Head Coach. However, Oswood has 20 years of experience coaching in Northern California.

Oswood played at the University of Pacific and UC Davis.

According to MaxPreps, this is the programs 10th head coaching change since its inception in 2004.

The Aztecs travel to Palm Springs Tuesday to open their DEL campaign. Tip-off is set for 6:30pm.