Coachella Valley Catholics to Embark on Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage

Thousands of Coachella Valley Catholics will embark on the annual 32-mile walk from Palm Springs to Coachella Wednesday during a daylong march honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The pilgrimage across the Coachella Valley is expected to begin before dawn at Our Lady of Solitude Church in Palm Springs and end sometimes in the evening when the procession reaches Coachella.

The march is held each Dec. 12 in the Coachella Valley, marking the day the virgin Mary appeared to Juan Diego, a Mexican peasant, in 1531, according to the legend.

Somewhere between 3,000 and 4,000 marchers are expected to take part, with a number of participants expected to filter into the procession throughout the trek.

The march is expected to stop at various points along the way, and while roads are not expected to be closed, police will be assisting with traffic along the route.