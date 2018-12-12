College of the Desert Named Finalist for 2019 Bellwether Award

College of the Desert is among 10 community college 2019 Bellwether Legacy Award finalists from across the nation for implementing innovative programs that have shown five or more years of success, the school announced Wednesday.

COD’ss EDGE (Engage, Develop, Grow, Empower) program, which was created during the 2011-12 school year, is a three-week speed review of basic math and English skills for first-year students.

COD representatives will conduct a presentation on the program in February in San Antonio, Texas, at the 2019 Community College Futures Assembly.

The Bellwether Awards are given by the Bellwether College Consortium, which recognizes innovative programs at community colleges.

COD Superintendent and President Joel L. Kinnamon noted that the school was one of just two California community colleges recognized this year with the Chancellor’s Student Success Award for its recently instituted plEDGE program, which offers two years of free tuition to qualifying Coachella Valley students.

The school was also recognized for overhauling its Student Education Plan program, a tool which establishes a two-year course roadmap for students looking for the best way to complete courses required for their major.

“The Board of Trustees and I are extremely proud of this recognition and of the efforts of everyone at College of the Desert,” COD Superintendent and President Joel L. Kinnamon said. “In an effort to drive change, we instituted a new student success platform and re-imagined counseling and advising structures to help more students than ever achieve their higher educational goals.”