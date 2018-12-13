Lawmakers Push To Pass A Tax On Text Messages

How many times do you text in a day? What about in an hour? Well, you might want to limit that as lawmakers are thinking about taxing text messages. There’s been a big decline in the use of landlines across the nation, due to cell phones. Now, the Public Utilities Commission wants to make up for the loss in revenue by taxing text messages. As of now, the Commission has used the landline tax revenue to fund phones for people who don’t have the resources to get one. Something that has people angered across the Coachella Valley.

“When I first heard about that, I thought, maybe it’s time to put a for sale sign up and get the heck out of California. It’s really getting to be a crazy state,” Jan Pinza, a Coachella valley resident, is buzzing about the proposed text tax.

“Taxing that is a big mistake.”

Lawmakers are planning on implementing an additional monthly charge based on a person’s cell phone bill, due to the decline in landline use.

“The Public Utilities Commission is looking to fill the hole because they use those fund to provide phones for people who don’t have the financial resources to acquire them.”

Something Jan thinks is outright ludicrous.

“I read it and said, say what?! That is the number way of communicating right now. Especially for the younger generation.”

So if this were to go through, i-messages (blue texts) would not be taxed, because they are wifi based. But if you text from Android to iPhone, or Android to Android, those will be taxed because they are using towers.

However, a new FCC ruling may have lawmakers in California saying “JK” when it comes to a proposed tax on text messages.

“The Federal Communications Commission has somewhat ordained that this would not be a legal fee,” state Senator Jeff Stone (District 28) told NBC Palm Springs.

A fee that Senator Stone says would leave millions in uproar.

“I think if you start putting a bounty on every time somebody I think it’s going to make a lot of people angry, and rightfully so.”

“It’s not giving free handouts, it’s not taxing the people who already pay too many taxes, it’s getting people back to work. And if you can do that you’ll resolve more than just how to finance cell phones,” added Jan.

“You have to remember that California has the highest taxed citizens in the entire country and they are going to keep asking for more until citizens finally definitively say, no more,” said Senator Stone.

Senator Jeff Stone encourages all who opposed the newly proposed tax to write to lawmakers expressing their opposition to it, so that it can be taken off the table.