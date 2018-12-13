Palm Desert Businesses and Schools Evacuated Following Email Threat

Emailed threats — which law enforcement officials have deemed not credible — prompted evacuations at a Palm Desert business and school Thursday, part of a wave of threats that were sent to companies, schools and other locations across the country.

The unidentified business, located on Boardwalk Avenue, was evacuated “as a precaution” in response to the emailed threat, according to Sheriff’s Deputy Robyn Flores. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, meanwhile, evacuated hundreds of students from its school at 43775 Deep Canyon Road. The school has classes for preschool through eighth grade.

Sacred Heart administrators emailed parents about the threat, and informed parents their children may be picked up at the campus.

The sheriff’s department issued a statement saying the agency “takes these threats very seriously and is conducting an investigation into each threat,” however, “at this time, no threat has been substantiated.”

No injuries were reported, but sheriff’s deputies closed the roadway near the business at St. James Place and Cook Street.

At about 1:30 p.m., the sheriff’s department issued a statement saying it had investigated all of the threats received in the county, and “all reports have been unsubstantiated. We’d like to reassure the public that there was no credible threat discovered.”

Similar emails detailing bomb threats were reported at various businesses, schools and other locations across the country, but none of the threats have been substantiated so far. There have reports of mass-emailed threats to businesses in areas including New York City, San Francisco, Oklahoma City and New England.

One person who received the threat at an unidentified location posted a copy on Twitter. The threat states there is an explosive device in the company’s building, and it demands a ransom of $20,000 in the internet currency Bitcoin to be paid by the end of the day.