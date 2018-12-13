Shadow Hills Girls’ Soccer Turning Corner Under New Head Coach

Sometimes it takes a fresh start to turn things around. That’s exactly what the Shadow Hills High School girls soccer received with the hiring of head coach Tom Woodworth in July.

This is Woodworth’s first season as a varsity head coach, however, has been involved in the Coachella Valley soccer community for 15 years.

The Knights are off to a 5-1 start, capturing the programs first-ever Desert Empire League victory last night on the road against Palm Desert 2-0. This was also the Knights first victory against the Aztecs in program history.