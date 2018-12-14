Authorities ID Driver Killed in Palm Springs Rollover Crash

Authorities Friday identified a man killed in a Palm Springs rollover crash last night.

Jesus Escalera, 22, of Palm Springs, died at the scene of the 7:26 p.m. Thursday solo-vehicle crash near the intersection of Gene Autry Trail and Tamarisk Road.

Palm Springs police say Escalera was the driver of a vehicle that was found overturned in the roadway. A passenger was also injured in the crash and hospitalized with moderate injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash, which shut down the roadway for about six hours, remained under investigation.