St. Nicki? Some say Santa should be female or gender-neutral, survey shows

A new survey has people imagining Kris Kringle as a gender-neutral hipster.

Graphic Springs, a logo design company asked 400 people in the U.S. and U.K. how they would rebrand Santa. Then they had 4,000 people vote on their suggestions.

27 percent of respondents believe Santa should be a woman or gender neutral. 11 percent said he should be female, while 17 percent approved of a gender-neutral Father Christmas. 20 percent of those surveyed think a modern-day Santa should have tattoos; 18 percent want him to wear skinny jeans; 25 percent think he should start wearing sneakers. However, an overwhelming majority, 72 percent, said Santa should be a man.