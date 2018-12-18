Cathedral City Girls’ Basketball Extends League Win Streak to 19

The last time the Cathedral City High School girls’ basketball team lost a league game was on January 27, 2017.

Nineteen league games later, the Lions are still undefeated.

For the first time in program history, the Lions will face Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Desert Mirage, Desert Hot Springs and Banning in the newly structured Desert Valley League.

Last season, the Lions made it to the CIF Division 4A Championship game and lost to Brentwood High School 64-58. Now in Division 3AA, the Lions are hungry to bring home a state championship.

Cathedral City is lead by seniors Nina Wallace, Tatiana Witherspoon, and Dominique Urbina

The Lions are currently 8-2 overall and 3-0 in the DVL.