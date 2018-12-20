Alarm System Saves Family From an Attempted Home Invasion and Robbery in Covina

A family in Covina received an unexpected visit at home Wednesday that could’ve taken a completely tragic turn had it not been for their alarm system and a notification sent to their phones.

At around 9:15 p.m., the mom saw through her phone two men approach her door on Algrove Street and knocking on her door. The men were armed with a revolver, brass knuckles and a tire iron.

“As soon as I (saw) it,” she said, “I said, ‘Are they trying to rob us?'”

The mom grabbed her son, hid in the closet and called 911 while her husband grabbed his gun.

“I just laid there with him and told him, ‘I’ll grab your blanket and pillow,’” the mom said. “I was just trying to make him feel comfortable.”

As the robbers continued to knock, one of them called out the husband’s name. The mom said, “They could have seen something that had somebody’s name.”

After a minute and a half, the robbers walked away.

The family thinks that had it not been for their alarm system and camera, that night could have been completely different.

“What if we, not knowing, just opened the door?”

Police believe the men left the scene in a white van. The family is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the suspects of the attempted robbery.