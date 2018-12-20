“Coachella Valley, Show Us Your Talent” Provides a Stage for Undiscovered Talent in January, 2019

The first annual Coachella Valley, Show Us Your Talent competition is coming to Cathedral City in January, 2019. This free public event will showcase amateur talent from all over Coachella Valley.

Do you have a special talent? Is there something you’re asked to do at every get together? Sing? Dance? Tell jokes? Maybe you think—or have been told—that you have no talent but you’ve always had a secret desire to be onstage. Here’s your chance!

Auditions will be held Saturday, January 12, with the final competition being held on Saturday, February 2. Cash prizes of $350, $225, and $100 will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers. Visit the Cathedral City Library for more information including competition guidelines and application forms.

This event is sponsored by the Cathedral City Library (a branch of the Riverside County Library System) in partnership with the Cathedral City Public Arts Commission.

For more information, call (760) 328-4262 or visit the Cathedral City Library.