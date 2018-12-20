Coroner Releases Name of Senior Citizen Killed in Desert Hot Springs Crash

Authorities Friday released the name of a 73- year-old man who was injured in a two-car Desert Hot Springs crash and later died at a hospital.

Jose Gutierrez of Desert Hot Springs suffered fatal injuries in the 3:15 p.m. Thursday crash near the intersection of Palm Drive and Camino Idilio.

Gutierrez was one of four people injured in the crash, which was being investigated by the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

In addition to Gutierrez, one victim suffered moderate injuries, while two others sustained minor injuries, according to Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department. All four patients were taken to a hospital. It was not known whether Gutierrez was a driver or a passenger of one of the vehicles.

He died about an hour after the crash at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, according to the county coroner’s office.