Four Injured in Desert Hot Springs Crash

Four people were injured Thursday in a two-car crash in Desert Hot Springs, prompting a partial closure of one of the city’s major roadways.

The crash was reported at 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Palm Drive and Camino Idilio.

One person was seriously injured in the crash and had to be cut out of a vehicle by county fire crews, according to Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department. Another victim suffered moderate injuries, while two others sustained minor injuries, Cabral said. All four patients were taken to a hospital.

Police shut down Palm Drive between Camino Idilio and Camino Aventura. Police Chief Dale Mondary, who called the crash “a major traffic collision,” asked the public to “please find an alternate route of travel” and avoid that stretch of roadway while officers investigated.