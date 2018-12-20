GoFundMe page started to fund US-Mexico border wall raises millions

A U.S. Air Force veteran who has launched a GoFundMe page to help build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border has already raised more than $6.7 million in four days.

Brian Kolfage, who is also a motivational speaker, a Purple Heart recipient and triple amputee, said he wants to do what he can to help President Donald Trump fulfill his campaign promise to build a border wall.

“I could see the frustration among many Americans like myself,” Kolfage told Newsweek. “I knew there was a possible way to do this with so many people passionate about the cause.”

Kolfage, of Tucson, Arizona, said that if the 63 million Americans who voted for Trump in 2016 each donated $80, the project could be funded, he said on the fundraising page.

“That equates to roughly 5 billion dollars,” he said on the page. “Even if we get half, that’s half the wall. We can do this.”

The page currently has a $1 billion goal, which is the GoFundMe’s maximum fundraising limit, Kolfage said.

At one point on Wednesday, the campaign was raising $1,000 a minute, Business Insider reported. The campaign has received more than 26,000 donations as of Wednesday evening.