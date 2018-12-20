Man Struck by Motorist in Beaumont, Hospitalized in Critical Condition

A man struck by a motorist in Beaumont last night remained in critical condition at a hospital Thursday.

The unidentified 61-year-old was hit about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday near Highland Springs Avenue and 8th Street, the Beaumont Police Department said.

Police say the man was hospitalized with “significant injuries,” while the involved driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators.

“Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision at this time,” a police statement issued Thursday morning read.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information was asked to call the police department’s on-duty watch commander at (951) 769-8500 or provide anonymous tips to crimetips@beaumontpd.org .