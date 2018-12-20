Still Home…Still Alone: Macaulay Culkin Recreates Classic Role for New Google Ad

Still “Home Alone” after all these years.

Macaulay Culkin is recreating his most famous role (Sorry Richie Rich fans) in a brand new ad for Google Assistant.

In the spot Culkin, now 38 and a far cry from the 8-year-old who wreaked havoc on Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern’s bungling burglars, recreates several of the iconic scenes from the film, from jumping up and down on the bed in his empty home to scaring off burglars using cardboard cutout of NBA players… this time with an assist from Google Assistant.

Culkin has only acted sporadically in recent years. He recently appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon revealing he’s used that famous role to entice girlfriends.

“Whatever gets her motor running, I guess,” he told Fallon.