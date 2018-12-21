Gunshot Fired in Coachella Neighborhood Leads to Barricade, Suspect Surrender

A gunshot fired in a Coachella residential neighborhood Friday morning led to a suspect holing up in a residence, with the barricade situation ending hours later when the suspect surrendered to law enforcement.
Sheriff’s deputies responded at around 6:30 a.m. to reports of a shot fired in the 50000 block of Goya Drive. No one was struck by the gunfire, according to the sheriff’s department.
The unidentified suspect holed up in a residence on Goya Drive, leading deputies to evacuate neighboring homes.
At around 9:30 a.m., the department reported that the suspect had exited the home and was detained without incident.