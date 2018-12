Steve Carell, Robert Zemeckis Welcome Viewers to Marwen

Manny the Movie Guy sits down with Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”) and Oscar-nominee Steve Carell to talk about the true-life tale that inspired “Welcome to Marwen.” And how did they recreate the dolls? Find out the answer in the video. “Welcome to Marwen” from Universal Pictures opens in the valley on December 21.