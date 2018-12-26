Father of flight attendant who worked over Christmas joins her on every flight

A father whose daughter had to work on Christmas as a flight attendant figured out a way to spend the entire day with her: by purchasing a ticket for every flight where she was working.

Mike Levy posted to Facebook about sitting next to a man named Hal on a flight heading out of the Detroit airport. Hal said his daughter was one of the flight attendants.

Levy said Hal told him that because his daughter Pierce had to work, he just decided to tag along.

The post read, “I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home. His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas . Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas. What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!”

So far, the post has been shared at least 16,000 times.