Cannabis-Themed Music Fest At Mike Tyson’s Complex In Desert Hot Springs

A new cannabis-themed music festival slated to debut in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs early next year was announced Thursday at the future site of former boxer Mike Tyson’s desert cannabis resort.

The Kind Music Festival is set for Feb. 23 at the future site of the Tyson Ranch Resort, slated to become a “412-acre entertainment complex, luxury gambling resort and cannabis research & design facility,” near Varner Road and Palm Drive, according to the festival’s website.

A full lineup was not expected to be announced until next week, but the festival is described as an all-ages, one-day, “pop-up micro-festival event,” featuring food trucks, a “chillville” with 100 specialty bean bags, a “fun zone featuring massive inflatable rides,” obstacle courses, mazes, and more.

While cannabis can be enjoyed during the event, no cannabis or cannabis products will be sold at the festival. But organizers hinted that cannabis sales could be a future addition, should the festival become a regular event, and took note of AB 2020, which goes into effect Jan. 1 and allows cannabis consumption and purchases at certain special events.

“KMF salutes California’s progressive stance on cannabis and its updated recreational/medical laws that go into effect on Jan. 1, 2019,” the site reads. Organizers said they plan on making onsite cannabis sales “a reality in the near future!”

Presale tickets starting at $55 are available at https://kindmusicfestival.frontgatetickets.com/event/ou9zywb0saxchg15. General admission tickets were expected to go on sale Jan. 3.

For more information visit http://kindmusicfestival.com/.