Attempted Murder Charges Filed In Shooting Of Cop

Charges of attempted murder on a peace officer, evading arrest, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm were filed Thursday against a man accused of shooting at a Desert Hot Springs police officer, then leading police on a car chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle in the desert and eluded capture until the following day.

Raymond Villegas of Indio, 26, is accused of firing on an officer Friday night, as the officer was following Villegas’ vehicle because it was “thought to be involved in a homicide,” according to Desert Hot Springs Sgt. Phil Weigle.

The 7:30 p.m. non-injury shooting triggered a pursuit that ended in the desert south of Two Bunch Palms Trail and West Drive, where Villegas allegedly crashed his vehicle and fled on foot.

However, over the following day, detectives “obtained information” that led to his arrest at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Villegas, who’s being held without bail, was slated to make his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon.