GoFundMe for border wall raises $17 million

A trending GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $17 million to fund President Donald Trump’s border wall.

The campaign, called “We The People Will Fund The Wall,” was started by triple-amputee veteran Brian Kolfage Jr. of Florida, according to the fundraising page.

The campaign was launched on Dec. 16 as negotiations stalled between the White House and the Republican-led Congress over border wall funding. As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the campaign had raised more than $17 million of its $1 billion goal with nearly 281,000 people contributing. It had also been shared more than 959,000 times on social media.

“If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall,” the page declares. “That equates to roughly 5Billion [sic] Dollars, even if we get half, that’s half the wall. We can do this.”

Kolfage went to great lengths to prove his veracity on the campaign page. In a section titled, “How do you know this is not a scam,” he wrote, “I’m using my real name, my real information, you can contact me and hold me accountable.” He also promises 100 percent of the donations will go to the “Trump Wall.”

A final promise on the page said if the campaign didn’t reach the $1 billion goal or come significantly close, all the money donated would be refunded.