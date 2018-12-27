Mom Receives Christmas Miracle after Car Crashes into Garage

A Desert Hot Springs woman woke up Christmas Eve to a broken garage door, her own car damaged and her garage door wide open. Andrea Ortiz said she doesn’t know who did it but she thinks it was intentional.

“I felt very unsafe. The first night I was waking up every hour and a half to two hours,” Ortiz said about not having a garage door.

A single mother of three, with a son who has serious medical conditions that require weekly visits to the hospital, Ortiz said she felt so unsafe she didn’t want to leave the house.

The extreme damage would be a difficult cost to cover, she said. Ortiz reached out to NBC Palm Springs to bring light to the issue in her neighborhood.

“It’s just been a very rough three days for my family,” she said.

Desert Overhead Door heard about the family’s situation and wanted to help out. NBC Palm Springs visited the Ortiz home to tell them the local company would be replacing the garage door free of charge.

“I feel so blessed,” Ortiz said with tears streaming down her face. “It’s just been an awful year, it’s truly a blessing.”

Desert Overhead Door stopped by Thursday to do measurements and will install the new door on Friday. Ortiz said she’s just happy her children are safe and she can carry on with her normal duties as a mother.

Fun Fact: The owner of the company is Brodie, the same name as the family’s dog which they said is fate.