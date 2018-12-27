Helicopter Airlifts Downed Rock Climber At Joshua Tree National Park

A rock climber who fell 50 feet while traversing an area of Joshua Tree National Park was airlifted to a hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries sustained in the fall, San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies said Thursday.

Peter Muffoletto of Berkeley, 30, fell at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday somewhere within the park while rock climbing. The unspecified injuries left him unable to hike out of the area, according to sheriff’s deputies, who said park rangers and fire department personnel hiked to his location.

Upon locating Muffoletto, a sheriff’s helicopter was requested, as the ground personnel could not carry him out of the area due to its steep terrain, according to the sheriff’s department.

A sheriff’s helicopter lowered a rescue medic using night vision goggles 100 feet down to Muffoletto amid “extremely high winds.” Once secured, Muffoletto was flown out of the area to a local trauma center, deputies said.