Florida woman robs mailman with toy gun, flees on tricycle, deputies say

A Florida woman is behind bars after she allegedly held up a postal worker with a toy gun, WBBH reports.

Collier County deputies arrested Leida Crisostomo on charges including aggravated assault and armed robbery.

On Saturday, deputies responded to reports of a woman threatening people with a weapon and found Crisostomo riding a tricycle and holding what appeared to be a black and silver gun, which turned out to be a toy, officials said.

Witnesses said Cristomo used the weapon to force a mail carrier out of his truck, then made him hand her a package out of the back.

She was detained without incident.

Cristomo later told deputies she was God and that voices in her head were controlling her actions.

No one was injured and the postal worker got his package back, deputies said.