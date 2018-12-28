`Mary Poppins Returns’ Cast to Receive Ensemble Award at PS Film Festival

The cast of “Mary Poppins Returns” will receive the Ensemble Performance Award at the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival, it was announced Friday.

The sequel to the 1964 classic will be celebrated for its acting across the board at the festival’s 30th annual Film Awards Gala, set for Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

In addition to recognition in Palm Springs, the film has received four Golden Globe nominations, nine Critics’ Choice Award nominations and a SAG Award nomination for Emily Blunt, who plays the title character.

“`Mary Poppins Returns’ is a happy film that re-creates the magic and adventure of the first film,” Festival Chairman Harold Matzner said. “In this outstanding sequel, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family as they race to keep the bank’s executives from foreclosing on their home. Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda lead an excellent ensemble cast that also includes Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimber, Dick Van Dyke, Angela Lansbury and many others.”

Previous winners of the Ensemble Performance Award include the casts of “Argo,” “American Hustle,” “The Big Short,” “Hidden Figures,” “The Imitation Game” and “The Social Network.”

Other 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival award recipients include Glenn Close, who will receive the Icon Award for her performance in “The Wife”; Rami Malek, for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody”; Melissa McCarthy, who will receive the Spotlight Award for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”; director Alfonso Cuaron, the Sonny Bono Visionary Award recipient for “Roma”; Bradley Cooper, the Director of the Year award winner for “A Star is Born”; Olivia Colman, who will receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award for her role in “The Favourite”; Regina King will receive the Chairman’s Award recipient for her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk”; Spike Lee will accept the Career Achievement Award; Timothee Chalamet will receive the Spotlight Award for his role in “Beautiful Boy”; and the cast and director of “Green Book” will be presented with the Vanguard Award.

The festival runs Jan. 3-14. Tickets are available at http://www.psfilmfest.org.