San Jose School Unveils Tiny Home Project for Homeless Students

The San Jose Conservations Corps and Charter School unveiled its first tiny home prototype in an effort to help its students with housing resources. The project was first created after the organization learned 30 percent of its students were experiencing homelessness.

“In the county, there is over 2,500 homeless youth and in the city of San Jose there are over 1,700,” SJCC Board Chair Sandra Murillo said. “So that’s a lot of youth that don’t have a stable foundation, and I call it a foundation because that’s what we need, we need the housing in order for us to be successful.”

The tiny homes project is part of a class program at SJCC. It took students six weeks to build the 16-foot prototype.

“This is the first time the students have done this,” Construction Manager John Dyer said. “They’re very conscientious and they take a lot of pride in their work especially as they learn to be more competent. That’s very important, especially on detailed work and you can see by the workmanship.”

Learn how and why the SJCC is creating housing resources by hearing their perspectives below:

John Dyer, Construction Manager at SJCC

Briana Perry, Student at SJCC

Sandra Murillo, Board Chair at SJCC

Yacanex Posada, Project Manager