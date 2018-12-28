Woman, 27, Crashes Car in La Quinta, Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

A 27 year-old woman involved in a single-vehicle crash in La Quinta was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said Friday.

Deputies responded at 2:50 a.m. Thursday to the 53000 block of Del Gato Drive and located a white Ford Focus driven by Rachel Lavren Phillips of Palm Desert in a grassy area off the road, according to Sgt. Angel Ramos of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation determined Phillips hit a curve before the car ended up off the road, Ramos said.

Phillips showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for DUI and booked into the jail in Indio, Ramos said. She was later released pending a court appearance on Feb. 21.