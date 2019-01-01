Police: Deaths at Hemet Home Stem from Murder-Suicide

Two deaths in a Hemet residence set aflame over the weekend were the result of a murder-suicide, police said Monday.

The two women, whose names were not released, were discovered about 8 p.m. Saturday by Hemet Fire Department personnel sent to a burning house in the 1600 block of West Johnston Avenue, near Lyon Avenue.

According to police Lt. Jeff Davis, firefighters found one of the residents dead — the exact cause of death was not released — and the other with “significant burns over a majority of her body,” but still alive.

The woman was taken to an Inland Empire trauma center, where she was pronounced dead on arrival, Davis said.

The fire at the property was quickly knocked down.

Police detectives and arson investigators were attempting to sort out what occurred in the house and why, according to Davis.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the police department’s robbery-homicide unit at (951) 765-2423.