Thousands Celebrate 2019 at the Rockin’ 80’s New Year’s Eve Party

Thousands of locals and visitors rang in 2019 at the Rockin’ 80’s New Year’s Eve party. The festivity hosted by NBC Palm Spring’s Gino Lamont went from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Spa Casino Resort in Palm Springs.

The Broadway band, Rock of Ages, performed classic 80’s hits for a sea of people awaiting the palm tree countdown, similar to the ball drop in New York.

A series of delicious vendors and DJ Dense of the LA Clippers were also in attendance. Kids played Jenga, corn hole and other games before the big fireworks show at midnight.

The NBC 1 Chopper circled the casino as the fifteen minute fireworks show erupted in the desert sky.